Yada, Yada, Let’s Yada!

Let’s Yada! (a division of WinPlus) is looking to make Bluetooth affordable and easy for everyone. I had a chance to try two of their new units and speak with their CEO Dan Sheehan.

The concept behind Yada is to make devices easy to use and affordable. There devices are specificly geared towards in car use. Their thought is that not everyone is looking for a Bluetooth fashion statement. I have to admit, I love my Jawbone headset but I do not wear it around my head all day long. It’s generally in my pocket more than on my ear. I choose not to be one of the many people I see each day at my Starbucks in the am having conversations with themselves it seems.

The driving force behind their products is the fact that with more than 38 states that have recently passed laws governing cell phone use in vehicles and others with legislation pending or under consideration, hands-free devices are increasingly important for consumers’ safety and convenience.

The first product I demoed was the YD-V1 + phone holder + car charger.

The YD-V1 is a all-in-one Bluetooth 2.0 headset, phone stand, and car charger.

The Plus Column:

I love the fact there this is stand, headset chargers all in one.

Each time I entered the vehicle, the set paired with the headset every time.

Hang-up feature. There is a place to pick up the headset and start your call and hang up to end the call on the stand.

A vent based clip system so I can easily move the whole system from car to car

Headset sound quality was good (about an 8 of 10)

The headset turns off when the handset is not being charged and when a Bluetooth connection has not been established for more than an hour.

Price point of around $50.00

The Minus Column