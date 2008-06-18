It’s time for a mindset change for educators

Not too long ago, educators are expected to teach students about what they know. Students, on the other hand, are expected to listen, absorb the information and transform them into knowledge.

This style of teaching or rather, educating the young, is changing.

Both educators and students are both beginning to realise that something is missing from this style of teaching. There are many factors that have emerged in recent years that seem to reinforce this belief, as follows:

Self-directed Learners: While educators act as the filter when it comes to the dissemination of knowledge, many of us – be it parents, educators or even the students themselves – are beginning to realise that control should best be placed in the hands of the learners themselves rather than educators. There’s been a realisation that every students is different in their learning styles and hence the responsibility should be on the students to carve out their own learning paths.

The abovementioned factors are among the recent developments that have taken place in the educational sector in recent years. Many educators and educational institutions are beginning to notice these trends and making efforts to adapt to them.

I believe that students in the future generations will benefit more from their learning as traditional learning resources and modern technology converge.

