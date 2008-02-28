Getting Paid for a Job Interview

Employers know the problem with great job candidates is that they usually have jobs and aren’t actively seeking another one. And why should they? It’s a hassle to send out resumes, shake the trees on a social network or chat-up recruiters.

Typically it’s unhappy employees that seek new opportunities. Apart from these active job seekers, most employed workers are considered “passive” job candidates who may leave if the right opportunity finds them. Frankly, the grass is often greener elsewhere.

To help nudge talented, yet passive job candidates to test the waters, a Silicon Valley startup has identified sponsors willing to pay top candidates up to $500 or more for an interview. NotchUp, as it is known, hopes that this incentive will entice talented workers to forsake job boards and recruiters.

For employers, paying $500 for an interview is a relative bargain compared to the cost of job board ads and recruiters.

The radical part of the business model is the disintermediation (which is to say eliminating) of middlemen in the talent supply chain -job boards and recruiters.

I asked several recruiters I met on LinkedIn to share their views about NotchUp vs. a recruiter.

“I’m looking at building a relationship with a candidate,” says Heather Gardner, a recruiter at Volt Services Group. “And that’s more important than a job posting. Sometimes the best candidates have a crappy resume. And when I talk to them I discover hidden jewels. Plus a resume doesn’t tell you what their ultimate goals are. I think in my job I’m sort of a professional matchmaker too.”