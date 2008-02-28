Careers: Personal Branding and Online Reputation Management

In the pre-Google age, it was common for recruiters and hiring managers to vet a job candidate with a phone call to references. Today, that process is almost quaint. Why bother to pick up the phone when the online world provides access to a wealth of information on many of us, welcome or not.

Welcome to the Googlization of identity, an all knowing eye that makes George Orwell’s Brave New World seem so old hat. Or does it.

As PR and SEO guru, Sally Falkow puts it, “Google has become the new resume,” and used proactively, that can be a boon.

Today if you’re online, the simple fact is that anyone can pry into your life.

“Other people, some of them complete strangers, mention you on their blogs, publish your marathon results on local websites, tag you in photos on Facebook, upload YouTube videos in which you appear. And the stuff they post – true, untrue, embarrassing, upsetting or misleading – becomes part of a permanent worldwide record that can have a devastating career impact,” according to Daniel Solove, a George Washington University law professor and author, as quoted in the March issue of Money.

That’s the downside. However, unlike a Big Brother world where we poor slobs are powerless, the Internet can be a terrific enabler of reputations.