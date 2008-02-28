How To Be an A-List Blogger – Commenting (Part 1 In a Series)

“How to become an A-list blogger,” indeed. I may be going out on a limb with this series because I am not, in fact, an A-list blogger. However, I do contend that you don’t need a Ferrari to know how to get to the grocery store. I’m perfectly happy being the Honda Accord of your marketing strategy.

I got this idea from mega-blogger/Web 2.0 pioneer Jason Calacanis.

If you’ve never heard of him, you may have heard of his companies. He

started Silicon Alley Reporter, co-founded Weblogs.Inc, then became

general manager at Netscape (when they were good), joined up with

Sequoia Investments, and founded Mahalo.com. Needless to say, I can’t hold a candle to this man.

However, while I was at the gym, I was listening to a months-old edition of the CalacanisCast,

in which Jason off-handedly offered two simple ways to become an A-list

blogger: show up (fairly obvious) and comment on other (respected)

blogs. Here’s the quote:

