An IKEA idea

I

recently had the opportunity to attend a business workshop with my

fiancee at (all places) an IKEA store. You know, the place with

household and furniture products with strange Scandinavian names that

Americans cannot pronounce nor seem to live without. Well, the group

attending the workshop was shown the way into the employee conference

room where the workshop presented by SCORE – Counselors to America’s Small Business was taking place (By

the way, if you are a small business person and haven’t taken advantage

of the free workshops and business counselors at SCORE, I highly

recommend them!). Before the workshop began, my fiancee and I were

looking around the room. We noticed a mission statement of sorts on the

wall. It was written by IKEA’s founder, a man named Ingvar. It was

entitled, “Ingvar’s 9 Points”. Here they are:

The product range and identity The IKEA Spirit – strong and living reality Profit gives us resources Reaching good results with small means Simplicity is a virtue Doing it a different way (It was written upside down) Concentration – important to our success Taking responsibility – a privilege Most things still remain to be done – A glorious future!

I

thought they were worth jotting down. They give great insight into the

IKEA business philosophy and how business is done at a very successful

organization. Then, I looked around the room again and saw another

list. It was entitled: “4 Goals of an IKEA Store”. They give even

greater insight to why customer service is so good at these stores;

To act as a highly efficient, and staffed sales mechanism To show home furnishings solutions full of home furnishing ideas To serve as a well qualified home furnishing specialist To provide a day out for the whole family

In

both lists (not really meant for public viewing) it is possible to

derive a connection between a better customer experience through good,

interesting products, and connecting to the customers on a human level.

In this fast changing, shrinking world, the company that consistently

adheres to a pledge of customer service and human connection will

succeed. A unique product simply is not enough anymore. A customer

wants to feel appreciated, not so much in “we appreciate you business”;

this statement seems quite empty when not followed up by relevant

action. We want to feel the service is sincere.

As a

customer service expert, I am constantly amazed at how companies choose

to entice customers with rewards and sales, but take them for granted

once they are captive, either in the store or on a contract. Because

while being a fantastic company is more than half the battle, the best

thing a company can do to retain a customer is to give customers a

reason to trust them. Business should follow the IKEA philosophy to out-behave the competition in not only product, but by action – adhering to an ethos of excellent customer service and the human connection.

DJC