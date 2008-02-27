I DO CARE.

Two days ago I received a FWD to my inbox that I’d received once

before, but deleted it after reading only the first two lines. This

time I read it in full.

YIKES! A feeling of disgust that I’d deleted the FWD the first time washed

over me. Why didn’t I read it and respond to the sender then? If I were

at a party and heard someone actually saying the words written in the

FWD, I would constructively and in love respond to the storyteller. So,

why did I not do that with an email? Having been a Flight Attendant for United Airlines and having worked

United flight 93 for more than two years, I felt even more disgusted in

my heart that I did not respond sooner. Correcting my own lack of action, I responded to the second sender

and now respond to the writer of the FWD and all those that forward the

email: “WRITTEN BY ONE ANGRY WOMAN.” For those that may not have received this FWD or may have deleted it like I did, here it is with my response following: Letter from one “Angry Woman”

I don’t know who wrote it but they should

have signed it. Some powerful words. This woman should run for

president. Written by a housewife from New Jersey and sounds like it! This is one ticked off lady. (or Ann Coulter, my addition) “Are we fighting a war on terror or aren’t

we? Was it or was it not started by Islamic people who brought it to

our shores on September 11, 2001? Were people from all over the world, mostly Americans, not brutally murdered that day, in downtown Manhattan, across the Potomac from our nation’s capitol and in a field in Pennsylvania? Did nearly three thousand men, women and children die a horrible, burning or crushing death that day, or didn’t they? And I’m supposed to care that a copy of the

Koran was “desecrated” when an overworked American soldier kicked it or

got it wet? Well, I don’t. I don’t care at all. I’ll start caring when Osama bin Laden turns himself in and repents for incinerating all those innocent people on 9/11.

I’ll care about the Koran when the fanatics in the Middle East start caring about the Holy Bible, the mere possession of which is a crime in Saudi Arabia I’ll care when these thugs tell the world

they are sorry for hacking off Nick Berg’s head while Berg screamed

through his gurgling slashed throat. I’ll care when the cowardly so-called “insurgents” in Iraq come out and fight like men instead of disrespecting their own religion by hiding in mosques. I’ll care when the mindless zealots who

blow themselves up in search of nirvana care about the innocent

children within range of their suicide bombs. I’ll care when the American media stops

pretending that their First Amendment liberties are somehow derived

from international law instead of the United States Constitution’s Bill of Rights. In the meantime, when I hear a story about

a brave marine roughing up an Iraqi terrorist to obtain information,

know this: I don’t care.

When I see a fuzzy photo of a pile of naked

Iraqi prisoners who have been humiliated in what amounts to a

college-hazing incident, rest assured: I don’t care. When I see a wounded terrorist get shot in

the head when he is told not to move because he might be booby-trapped,

you can take it to the bank: I don’t care. When I hear that a prisoner, who was issued

a Koran and a prayer mat, and fed “special” food that is paid for by my

tax dollars, is complaining that his holy book is being “mishandled,”

you can absolutely believe in your heart of hearts: I don’t care. And oh, by the way, I’ve noticed that

sometimes it’s spelled “Koran” and other times “Quran.” Well, Jimmy

Crack Corn and-you guessed it-I don’t care!! If you agree with this viewpoint, pass this

on to all your E-mail friends. Sooner or later, it’ll get to the people

responsible for this ridiculous behavior! If you don’t agree, then by all means hit the delete button. Should you

choose the latter, then please don’t complain when more atrocities

committed by radical Muslims happen here in our great Country!

And may I add: “Some people spend an entire

lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the

Marines don’t have that problem” — Ronald Reagan. I have another quote that I would like to add AND……I hope you forward all this. “If we ever forget that we’re One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” Also by Ronald Reagan. One last thought for the day: In case we

find ourselves starting to believe all the Anti-American sentiment and

negativity, we should remember England‘s Prime Minister

Tony Blair’s words during a recent interview. When asked by one of his

Parliament members why he believes so much in America, he said: “A simple way to take measure of a country is to look at how many want in.. And how many want out.” Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you: 1. Jesus Christ

2. The American G.I. One died for your soul, the other for your freedom. YOU MIGHT WANT TO PASS THIS ON, AS MANY SEEM TO FORGET BOTH OF THEM. AMEN! My response: I’m sure that to many this email “sounds” good and righteous; full of American pride and supportive of our troops; Christian. But to me…

The content of this email “written by one angry woman” is NOT the America I believe in and it most certainly does NOT describe the Jesus Christ I believe in. I DO CARE that Jesus came for and died for ALL humans, not just Americans. I DO CARE when people misrepresent Jesus as an American soldier fighting only for Christians. I DO CARE that Jesus was a Jewish carpenter who came for ALL humans and went to the cross for ALL our sins. I DO CARE that Jesus tells us to love our neighbors — not just those people that believe in the bible, but ALL of our neighbors.

I DO CARE that Jesus tells us to pray for our enemies —

meaning we will have them — but no where in the bible are we ever told

to hate them or believe that Jesus didn’t come for them too. I DO CARE that the fact that Jesus came for ALL humans, died

on the cross for ALL our sins, was resurrected and now sits at the

right hand of the Father interceding for ALL of us is among the things

that separates Christianity from all other religions. I DO CARE that until Christians stop brandishing the bible as

a weapon of hate, the world will continue to NOT see Christ, but only

imperfect Christians and the world will continue to reject the Christ

of Christianity. I DO CARE for the families that lost loved ones on 9/11 or to other terrorists’ actions and more importantly, I DO CARE that Jesus loves and cares for them more than any of us ever could. I DO CARE that Jesus not be made into a political figure for any reason, EVER. I DO CARE that the America I believe in…

Is the world leader in defending human rights. I DO CARE that in 1948, Eleanor Roosevelt chaired of a United

Nations General Assembly committee that wrote and adopted the language

in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In brief: Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Abbreviated)

1. Right to Equality

2. Freedom from Discrimination

3. Right to Life, Liberty, Personal Security

4. Freedom from Slavery

5. Freedom from Torture and Degrading Treatment

6. Right to Recognition as a Person before the Law

7. Right to Equality before the Law

8. Right to Remedy by Competent Tribunal

9. Freedom from Arbitrary Arrest and Exile

10. Right to Fair Public Hearing

11. Right to be Considered Innocent until Proven Guilty

12. Freedom from Interference with Privacy, Family, Home and

Correspondence

13. Right to Free Movement in and out of the Country

14. Right to Asylum in other Countries from Persecution

15. Right to a nationality and Freedom to Change Nationality

16. Right to Marriage and Family

17. Right to Own Property

18. Freedom of Belief and Religion

19. Freedom of Opinion and Information

20. Right of Peaceful Assembly and Association

21. Right to Participate in Government and Free Elections

22. Right to Social Security

23. Right to Desirable Work and Join Trade Unions

24. Right to Rest and Leisure

25. Right to Adequate Living Standard

26. Right to Education

27. Right to Participate in the Cultural Life of the Community

28. Right to a Social Order that Articulates this Document

29. Community Duties Essential to Free and Full Development

30. Freedom from State or Personal Interference in the above Rights I DO CARE that the America I believe in fights for and stands for these human rights. I DO CARE that the America I believe in has a constitution

that provides the right for all religions to be respected equally under

the law. I DO CARE that America was attacked on September 11, 2001 by radical extremists, NOT

all people who are Muslim, are Sikh, wear a turban, live in the Middle

East, are from Iraq or Iran or another Middle Eastern country, or are

of Arab, Sikh, or Muslim heritage.

I DO CARE that on September 15, 2001, Balbir Singh Sodhi, a

Sikh man wearing a turban, was shot and killed at his gas station in

Mesa, AZ by a man calling himself a patriot. I DO CARE that Mr. Balbir Singh Sodhi’s murder was the first of nineteen “retribution” murders in the aftermath of 9/11. I DO CARE that emails like the one “written by one angry

woman” [and others like the one falsely telling of a beverage

distributor driver witnessing an Arab and/or turbaned bar owner

cheering the attacks of 9/11] continue to spread hatred, mistrust, and

fear regarding my fellow Americans simply because they are of Arab,

Sikh, or Muslim heritage and/or faith. I DO CARE that my Muslim, Sikh, and Arab friends in America

(and around the world) now live in a state of personal alert and emails

like the one “written by one angry woman” and others only perpetuate

the hardships on my friends and fellow Americans. I DO CARE that thousands of Americans AND Iraqis have died in a war that was started based upon a foundation of lies and misinformation. I DO CARE that emails like the one “written by one angry woman” and others falsely state what the America I believe in stands for.

I DO CARE that emails like the one “written by one angry

woman” and others falsely state what kind of freedom the America I

believe in stands for. I DO CARE that emails like the one “written by one angry

woman” and others falsely state what kind of freedom American troops

have fought and died for. I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t torture or use cruel, inhumane treatment. I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t hold people without charge, without hope, and without end. I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t kidnap people off the street and ship them to countries known for their brutality. I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t condone

prisoner abuse and excuse high-ranking government officials from the

responsibility for that abuse.

I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t justify the use of secret prisons. I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t rob people of their basic dignity. I DO CARE that the America I believe in doesn’t spy on its citizen illegally. I DO CARE that emails like the one “written by one angry

woman” support the kind of hatred, fear, and false Christianity written

about in that very email, as a directive for the presidency of the

United States of America. I DO CARE that God gave me a voice not to use just for my own benefit, but for the benefit of others including

those I don’t know, have never met, look differently from me, live in

another country, and/or have a different spiritual belief system than I

do. I DO CARE.