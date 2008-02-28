Radar.net: Lifecasting’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Think about how many blogs are started every hour, and how many are soon after abandoned. Blogs — like Twitter and MySpace — fulfill a fundamental need for expression and sharing, but can also be tremendously unrewarding. By nature, all three are declarative, not conversational; even with comments and wall posts, whatever communication is had is disjointed, public and brief. It’s a little like talking into the wind; you know your words are traveling, but you’re largely clueless about who’s hearing them.

Here’s what Radar does: once you sign up for free, you can use your mobile phone to capture pictures of your daily life, and upload them to the site. Only your group of friends can see the pictures, and they serve as prompts for communication between you and your pals, not as free-standing photos that beg for commentary (as on Flickr). It’s sort of like instant messaging with a group of friends, except there are little pictures involved that help prompt a new string of conversation or inject a spark into an existing one.

Last week I sat down with the CEO of Radar.net, a sharp, unassuming guy named John Poisson. While Radar.net is based in San Francisco, it sounds as if much of his philosophy about communication — and it’s extensive — was shaped by his experience working for Sony’s mobile phone division in Japan (that’s right, Japan: the real deal.)

Online life, Poisson theorizes, isn’t about plastering up a static facade ala Facebook or talking to everyone (and no one) on Twitter. Instead, he prefers to think as the web as a tool for chronicling the smaller moments in life, and doing so within a forum of your friends. The natural medium for doing this, he believes, is photographs — especially since the tool you’re using to do your chronicling, your cell phone, isn’t great for long-form writing. Meals, tickets, traffic; photos of almost anything can serve as useful, heartfelt and unique prompts for conversation. That’s what Radar’s banking on.

According to Poisson, most people end up with a group of friends between 60-80, far less than the several hundreds you see users racking up on Facebook or MySpace. If Poisson is right, that’s because it’s only really valuable to have ongoing online relationships with very close friends, and few people rack up 364 best buds. But that doesn’t mean that every picture you post on Radar has to be seen by every friend. Instead, users have groups of friends (i.e., “College Friends,” “Work Friends”) to whom they can post pertinent pictures. Within each of those groups, there is even more privacy; if you’d like to make a picture available to only a few people, you can. Or, if you’d like to make a private comment on one of the photos, you can do that too. “We don’t go head to head with Facebook; they’re about face-making,” Poisson says. “The world is getting over the notion of everything being public. Things like Twitter have a limited lifespan. We’re enabling people to converse.”

People getting over Twitter? Those sound like fightin’ words.