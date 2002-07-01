Fast Company Library

Books listed by issue:
Books From 2001
Books From 2000
Books From 1999
July 2002
Creating Breakthrough Products: Innovation from Product Planning to Program Approval
by Jonathan Cagan, Craig Vogel, and Bruce Nussbaum
(Prentice Hall, 2002)
A Gesture Life
by Chang-rae Lee
(Riverhead Books, 1999)
The Limits to Growth
by Donella H. Meadows
(Universe Pub, 1972)
The Art of the Long View
by Peter Schwartz
(Doubleday, 1991)
June 2002
The Innovator’s Dilemma
by Clayton M. Christensen
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
Boyd: The Fighter Pilot Who Changed the Art of War
by Robert Coram
(Little Brown, November 2002)
The Elegant Universe: Superstrings, Hidden Dimensions, and the Quest for the Ultimate Theory
by Brian Greene
(Vintage Books, 2000)
The Mind of War: John Boyd and American Security
by Grant Hammond
(Smithsonian Institution Press, 2001)
May 2002
First Among Equals
by David Maister
(Free Press, 2002)
Managing the Professional Services Firm: How to Manage a Group of Professionals
by David Maister
(Free Press, 1993)
Practice What You Preach: What Managers Must Do to Create a High-Achievement Culture
by David Maister
(Free Press, 2001)
The Trusted Advisor
by David Maister
(Free Press, 2000)
Managing the Unexpected: Assuring High Performance in an Age of Complexity
by Karl E. Weick, Kathleen M. Sutcliffe, and Robert E. Quinn
(Jossey-Bass, 2001)
The Social Psychology of Organizing
by Karl E. Weick
(McGraw-Hill Higher Education, 1979)
April 2002
Selling Ben Cheever: Back to Square One in a Service Economy
by Ben Cheever
(Bloomsbury, 2001)
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software
by Steven Johnson
(Scribner, 2001)
Risk, Uncertainty and Profit
by Frank H. Knight
(University of Chicago Press, 1921)
March 2002
When Corporations Rule the World
by David C. Korten
(Kumarian Press and Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 1995)
The Deviant’s Advantage: How Fringe Ideas Create Mass Markets
by Ryan Mathews and Watts Wacker
(Crown Business, September 2002)
Small Pieces Loosely Joined: A Unified Theory of the Web
by David Weinberger
(Perseus Books, 2002)
February 2002
Networks and Netwars: The Future of Terror, Crime, and Militancy
Edited by John Arquilla and David Ronfeldt
(RAND, 2001)
A New Brand World: 8 Principles for Achieving Brand Leadership in the 21st Century
by Scott Bedbury and Stephen Fenichell
(Viking, 2002)
Net Gain: Expanding Markets Through Virtual Communities
by John Hagel and Arthur G. Armstrong
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
How Much Is Enough: Harness the Power of Your Money Story — and Change Your Life
by Pamela York Klainer
(Basic Books, 2002)
The Mystery of Courage
by William Ian Miller
(Harvard University Press, 2000)
Love Is the Killer App: How to Win Business and Influence Friends
by Tim Sanders
(Crown Business, February 2002)
Learning from Hannah: Secrets for a Life Worth Living
by Bill Thomas
(VanderWyk & Burnham, 1999)
January 2002
Survival Is Not Enough
by Seth Godin
(The Free Press, 2002)
Work 2.0: Rewriting the Contract
by Bill Jensen
(Perseus Books, 2002)
Warrior Politics: Why Leadership Demands a Pagan Ethos
by Robert D. Kaplan
(Random House, 2002)
Freedom and Accountability at Work: Applying Philosophic Insight to the Real World
by Peter Koestenbaum and Peter Block
(Jossey-Bass, 2001)
Developing Global Executives: The Lessons of International Experience
by Morgan W. McCall, Jr. and George P. Hollenbeck
(Harvard Business School Press, 2002)
Weird Ideas That Work: 11 1/2 Practices for Promoting, Managing, and Sustaining Innovation
by Robert I. Sutton
(Free Press, 2001)
The Provocateur: How a New Generation of Leaders are Building Communities, Not Just Companies
by Larry Weber
Crown Business, 2002)
The 10 Lessons: Your Guide to Living and Working in a Multicultural World
by Mark A. Williams
(Capital Books, 2001)