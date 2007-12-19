Richard J. Leider

One of Fast Company’s most popular RealTime speakers, Richard Leider examines the essential importance of a sense of purpose to life/work happiness.

Leider is a founding partner of The Inventure Group, a firm devoted to helping individuals, leaders, and teams discover the power of purpose. As a pioneer in the field of life/work designing, Leider has become an internationally respected author, speaker, and executive coach, as well as a noted spokesman for “life skills” needed in the 21st Century.

Leider has written and co-written the following five books: “The Inventurers: Excursions in Life and Career Renewal” (Perseus Press,1988), “Life Skills: Taking Charge of Your Personal and Professional Growth” (Prentice Hall Press, 1993), “Repacking Your Bags: Lighten Your Load for the Rest of Your Life” (Berrett-Koehler, 1996), “The Power of Purpose: Creating Meaning in Your Life and Work” (Berrett-Koehler, 1997), and “Working Naturally: A New Way to Maximize Individual and Organizational Effectiveness” (Berrett-Koehler Communications, 1999). Leider also contributed to the Peter Drucker Foundation book, “The Leader of the Future.”

Leider has a master’s degree in counseling psychology and is a National Certified Career Counselor. His clients include many leading Fortune 500 companies. For the last 17 years he has led annual Inventure Expeditions — walking safaris in Tanzania. At the heart of his approach is a belief that each of us is born with purpose and his purpose is coaching individuals and leaders to discover that purpose.

