Another Brick in the Bridge

“Just turning on a computer for a child is like dropping him at the library and saying, ‘OK, go to it.’ He may wander into the gardening section or retreat to the comic books without ever realizing that there is wonderful children’s literature written just for him. Children need a caring adult to take time out for exploring the possibilities of technology and the Internet. That is our only hope for creating a future generation of strong and successful individuals.”

PowerUP has launched a national campaign against digital disparity that demands more than a hard drive, a modem, and a clean, well-lighted place. A die-hard crusade that expects more than paltry statistical progress. And a movement, according to Casey Coonerty — one of ten super-charged PowerUP employees — that empowers every American company and businessperson to make a social investment in equality for children through education and technology.

Based in Scotts Valley, California, PowerUP is building a franchise of social justice — a network of classrooms and computer labs that is thriving and growing under the guidance of its national umbrella organization, local corporate sponsors, and AmeriCorps VISTA workers from across the U.S. So far, the PowerUP franchise includes an elementary school in San Jose, California; a housing project in Washington, D.C.; a middle school in Seattle; a community center in Alexandria, Virginia; and three programs in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Each site aims to help underserved young people acquire the skills, experience, and resources needed to succeed in the 21st Century, and each site is working to bridge the digital divide in its own unique way.

“Every location is different because the needs of every community are different, but the curriculum and mission of every site are based around positive youth development,” says Coonerty, who joined PowerUP in September and now works as western regional program manager. “One group may want to focus on developing marketable skills, and may therefore host a class on video production or rebuilding computers. Another may want to concentrate on community service or artistic creativity. The options are endless.”

Standing behind the individual efforts of every site is PowerUP — a multimillion dollar initiative that boasts national benefactors like the Case Foundation, AOL Inc., and the YMCA of the USA. In addition, its board of directors includes visionaries like Carly Fiorina, president and CEO of Hewlett-Packard; former White House chief of staff Leon Panetta; and Ted Waitt, chairman and CEO of Gateway. The brain child of General Colin Powell, and Jean and Steve Case, PowerUP forged early partnerships with companies and organizations like Sun Microsystems and the National Urban League in order to provide some over-arching stability, support, and vision. It also adopted the five “promises” of America’s Promise — a national alliance for youth led by Powell. Those founding pledges say that PowerUP must provide to every child an ongoing relationship with a caring adult, access to safe places and structured activities, a healthy start, a marketable skill, and an opportunity to give back through community service.

“America’s Promise is a facilitator. Like PowerUP, it brings together people from the corporate world and from the non-profit or community sector, and provides this framework of the five promises,” says Alicia Keck, the eastern regional program director for PowerUP. “The five promises have provided a platform for the various sites and guided the programming, but it’s up to local leaders to make this work.”

Before its launch on Nov. 8, 1999, PowerUP received a $10 million grant from the Case Foundation, 50,000 Gateway computers from the Waitt Family Foundation, 100,000 Internet accounts from the AOL Foundation, and more than 400 trained AmeriCorps VISTA members. A mighty infrastructure was in place, but the greatest challenge lay ahead.