What Problems To High Performance Do You Face?

I read an interesting article in the on line version of Colorado Biz Magazine last week. It was called No Sugar Coating — They’re Obstacles, and was written by Laurence Valant. Mr. Valant was writing to business owners and the general thrust of the article focused on how to deal with a big internal organizational obstacle – problem performers.

It began, “It’s still quite common in corporate America today to hear this line of so-called wisdom among the management ranks: ‘We don’t have problems, we have opportunities.’ Or, even better, this one: We don’t have obstacles, we have challenges.’

“However, there’s a valid argument to be made for simply confronting reality for what it is, without a sugar coating, and stating flatly: ‘We are honestly going to identify and confront our obstacles in order to overcome them.’ Say it aloud. Don’t you feel better already? Early recognition of reality is a wonderful thing.”

I got to thinking about what Mr. Valant said, and how it applies to individuals and outstanding performance. I suggest that you do what Mr. Valant suggests and say out loud, “I am honestly going to identify and confront the obstacles I face in becoming an outstanding performer so that I can overcome them.”

Outstanding performers have three things in common. They are lifelong learners. They set and achieve high goals. They are well organized. If you are having difficulty in becoming an outstanding performer, you are likely to be facing obstacles in one, two or three of these areas.

Let’s look at them in some detail. The world moves fast. The half life of knowledge is rapidly decreasing. One obstacle to becoming an outstanding performer might be your lack of current knowledge – about your company, your industry, your competitors, and business in general. If you face this obstacle, set aside some time every day, it doesn’t have to be more than 3o minutes or an hour, to learn. Read the newspaper and trade magazines, listen to podcasts, read blogs. Do whatever it takes to stay current.