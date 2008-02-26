Work/Life: When bright, talented young things can endanger your business

Last post I talked about a young tour company director hell bent on enforcing the P(olicy)-word, even at the risk of sending despondent customers away, so they could tell ten others how sad they were.

To his credit, he eventually relented, but insisted I was out of line for going in to bat for them. He called me some names and ordered me to cease and desist from telling him “how to run his business”. Note to self: you will always be accused of this if you open your mouth to talk about anything other than the weather.

I wondered why he was so adamant that he was right and I was so wrong. Then I remembered how old he was – 25-ish. Now let me state at the outset I am duly awed by brilliant young entrepreneurs of the Google epoch, heading up companies at an age when I was still huddled in a carpeted cubicle shuffling papers in an intray and keeping track of my flextime. Yes, they probably own the McMansion shadowing my walkup. They probably worked out how this new FastCompany blog site works where it’s taken me two weeks.

Just don’t let them near my customers unsupervised.

I’m already half expecting a customer’s colonoscopy to appear on a bunch of Facebook funwalls thanks to the youthful exuberance that runs that show.

Interestingly, he kept leveling the phrase “industry standard” at me, as if that was the sole selling point of his offering. A bit like telling me to buy his condo because it has an oblong shaped door that opens inward …

I believe a small, lean business cannot afford to “fill ‘er up with standard” and expect to succeed, unless you’re a trust fund baby running an Alpaca hobby farm LLC. You’ve got to fill ’em up with “super”, in ways the big guns can’t – by being personal, personable and flexible – because you can. Ten thousand bad mouthings and a damning DVD haven’t sent Wal*Mart under, where would ten leave you?