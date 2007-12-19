Design a Solution

Human evolution has probably honed a survival instinct for making quick decisions. Prehistoric humans who engaged in slow, thoughtful problem solving probably didn’t survive encounters with saber-toothed tigers, giving an evolutionary advantage to quick problem solvers.

Usually, decisive action serves us well; a pretty good decision that is made quickly is generally worth a lot more than a great decision made slowly. Most of us, however, regularly face design problems — a particular class of problems for which quick, decisive action is ill-advised. Three characteristics mark design problems: First, they tend to be posed ambiguously. Second, the product of designing is generally a plan and not a direct action. Third, the consequences of that plan are likely to persist for a very long time. Because of the long-range consequences, substantial investment in getting the plan right is justified. And quick, decisive action can result in chronic underperformance.

Most of us think of design as involving physical objects like buildings, products, or graphics. But nonphysical design problems pervade managerial life. Here are three design problems that I have faced recently:

1. How can we at Nova Cruz Products facilitate the development of a passionate, interactive community among our customers?

2. How can we deliver a customized product directly to our customers without alienating our dealers?

3. How can we build a great brand with a small-company budget?

In these cases, the resulting designs will most likely be plans for human actions and information flows — and not for physical artifacts.