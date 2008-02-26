The Leading Edge – No way to be a Lady or President

Maybe a woman president is an idea whose time has not come

When

a man comes off overbearing to the point of being an a**hole, you can

still find something to respect about him, even if you don’t like him.

When a woman comes off that way, she can only be seen as a b*tch, which you’re hard pressed to either respect or like.

Women rising through the corporate ranks have long battled this challenge.

What’s a woman to do?

There is a formula that works well with either gender, that I explained in the chapter, “Taking the Bait,” in my book, Get Out of Your Own Way at Work (Perigee, 2006) with regard to how to remain cool, calm and centered when you are baited.

Aggression + Principle = Conviction

Aggression – Principle = Hostility

That

means in essence, anger makes you wild; conviction makes you strong.

The key to having conviction is to wrap your aggression around a

principle as opposed to it being wrapped around nothing, thus causing

it to look completely “personal” and like you’ve lost your cool.