Column Archives

May 2001 Making the Cut: Managing the Layoff Process Despite rumors to the contrary, most managers suffer sleepless nights and bouts of uncertainty while deciding which employees to cut. Learn how to make the layoff process a smooth one for you and your employees.

April 2001

Learning to Reperceive

I hereby nominate “reperceive” for inclusion in the pocketbook of essential business terms. We review, revise, rethink, revisit, and reexperience nearly every waking moment, yet we don’t reperceive nearly enough. Find out why.

March 2001

When We Fail

Most people, myself included, must suffer public embarrassment or personal crisis before they examine the root causes of those types of failures.

February 2001

You’re Not Here to Be Liked

I felt like a bitch for imposing my high standards on unambitious co-workers until my manager shared this advice 20 years ago: “You’re not here to be liked. You’re here to be respected. Keep doing what you believe is right.”

January 2001

When Honesty’s Not the Best Policy

Conventional wisdom says that employees remain loyal and effective when given accurate information about their employers’ financial status and goals. But the following examples illustrate how candor can compromise a company’s goals and productivity.

December 2000

The Perils of a Personality Culture

Character and personality certainly contribute to or detract from a group’s harmony and productivity, but a manager must resist the temptation to assemble teams according to personality fit alone. Here’s why.

November 2000

In Praise of Criticism

Being critical and offering criticism are two distinct acts. Bad-mouthing a Survivor cast member is one thing. Looking a colleague in the eye and spelling out her limitations is another one entirely …