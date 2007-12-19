Fast Company Contributing Editor Daniel H. Pink is currently at work on a book about the free-agent economy. The book was inspired in part by his 1998 Fast Company cover story, Free Agent Nation, which chronicled the growing ranks of Americans who have abandoned traditional jobs to work on their own.

When he’s not traveling the country learning about free agency, Pink writes frequently about business, technology, and pop culture. His articles, op-eds, and book reviews have appeared in dozens of national newspapers and magazines — including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Republic, George, and Salon.

Pink also serves as publisher of FreeAgentNation.Com, his own noncommercial Web site for freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, and independent professionals. And he’s affiliated with two Internet startups addressing the free-agent market, serving as an Editor-at-Large for FreeAgent.com and as a columnist for Guru.com.

Before becoming a free agent himself, Pink worked in the trenches of American politics. During the Clinton administration, he was chief speechwriter to Vice President Al Gore, and served as an aide to U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert B. Reich.

Suggest Web resources for free agents at dpink@fastcompany.com