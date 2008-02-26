Starbucks: Doing it Right!

For three hours today, all 7, 100 Starbucks stores will be closed for barista training.

Granted, I do not like the taste of Starbucks coffee, but in a time when customer service seems to be at an all time low, I’m pleased to see a company take action to improve their customer experience. Plus, I believe this type of corporate action builds employee spirit. When employers understand that an employee who cares is one of the businesses greatest assets, customer service always improves.

Now, if Howard Schultz will, once again, have a Starbucks store on Main Street in Park City, Utah and, once again, become a significant sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival, I will really be pleased! No two ways about it…coffee and independent film go hand in hand. And kudos to Starbucks…they always did it right at Sundance.