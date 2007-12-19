Leadership Can’t Be Mimicked

Seventeenth-century Italian artists produced representations of light and dark, without regard for color, called “chiaroscuro.” In simple terms, those artists created chiaroscuro images by drawing only shadows of a scene or an object.

That is an apt metaphor for how we often think about developing leaders. We are critical of the executives we know, defining leadership by what they don’t do or the skills they don’t appear to possess. We develop leadership models from antonyms of what we observe.

It’s no wonder then, when asked to paint the light, we revert to selecting examples. We define leadership by pointing to leaders. Then, having given into the “I can’t tell you what it is, but I know it when I see it” principle, it’s an easy slide to the conclusion that leaders are born and not made.

A recent Conference Board study reported: “Most corporations can be considered novices in leadership development.” It concluded that there are no breakthroughs in the field. Everybody is trying the same things: developing competencies, coaching, presenting topical programs, and the like.

I think leaders can be developed. It’s being done every day. Those who are most successful apply the same tools and techniques that everyone else does but in ways that support the company-specific role of the leader. They focus on what works best for their culture and strategy.

They know what they want.

Here’s the model I think fits my current organization and is liked by others: Leadership is being the player-coach of a virtual team in constant flux.