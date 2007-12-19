advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Barbara MacPhee

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Nearly 400 students attend the New Orleans Center for Science and Math, one of the New Orleans Public School System’s three “special schools.” “Remarkably, 95 percent of our students are African-American and 65 percent are female,” says Barbara MacPhee, principal of the progressive public high school that accepts virtually every student who applies for enrollment. “We’re the only math and science high school in the country with that kind of statistic.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life