Nearly 400 students attend the New Orleans Center for Science and Math, one of the New Orleans Public School System’s three “special schools.” “Remarkably, 95 percent of our students are African-American and 65 percent are female,” says Barbara MacPhee, principal of the progressive public high school that accepts virtually every student who applies for enrollment. “We’re the only math and science high school in the country with that kind of statistic.”

Visit the New Orleans Center for Science and Mathematics on the Web.

Return to Reinventing New Orleans

Return to The Roundtable

Return to Brand U.S.A.: New Orleans

Return to Education Report Card

Return to Models of Success

Return to Recruiting and Retaining Talent

Return to Tech Priority Check