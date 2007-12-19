Shopping Sites With Sizzle

This month, online shoppers across the country will fire up their computers to kick-off the biggest shopping season of the year. But given 1999’s e-commerce snafus and the current dotcom turmoil, consumers may feel edgy trusting their gift lists to the electronic-shopping gods.

Not to worry, says Kelly Mooney, chief experience officer at Resource Marketing — a Columbus, Ohio-based consulting company that focuses on online marketing and communications. Plenty of online shopping destinations offer consumers a satisfying experience — and appear resilient enough to avoid the dotcom graveyard before Christmas.

Researchers at Resource Marketing spent the summer testing the customer experience at more than 50 leading e-tail sites, making more than 1,500 purchases in the process. And while the summer shopping season is less frenetic than the post-Thanksgiving melee, Mooney says many retailers used the quieter time to iron out site wrinkles in preparation for the holiday crush.

“The sites that work best have figured out how to use the digital medium,” Mooney says. “They deliver new value in a way that they couldn’t with catalogs or with call centers.”

Resource Marketing has bestowed six sites with eGold awards — recognizing exceptional content, service, and functionality — and nine others with eSilver awards, indicating a good overall performance. But the team also slapped six sites with eBomb citations for providing a “truly inferior online shopping experience.”

Sadly, some of the sites that had garnered Resource Marketing’s top honors have already fallen victim to the dotcom grim reaper. BeautyJungle, which earned an eGold Award, and Garden.com and living.com, which scored eSilvers, are all out of business, proving that even the best user experience does not guarantee financial success in this volatile marketplace.

Here are the firm’s ratings of currently functioning sites, which may help guide your own shopping strategy: