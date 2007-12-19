Column Archives

July 2000

Free For All

The best things in life are free. Free speech. Free trade. And, of course, free stuff. You won’t get robust public debate or open international markets on DailyeDeals. But you will get links to a ton of great freebies.

June 2000

Blast Off!

Get ready for another Internet buzz phrase: “the universal outbox.” That’s the central offering of MessageBlaster, a Massachusetts startup with a deceptively simple and potentially useful service.

May 2000

Insure Fer Sure

If you can’t procrastinate any longer, and need to evaluate your insurance coverage and needs, an excellent place to begin is Insure.com.

April 2000

One Look is All it Takes

Lately, the Web has been edging my beloved dictionary off the desktop — and ever more into the dustbin of once-useful tools. The main culprit: a brilliant, free, open-source style online meta-dictionary called OneLook.

03.15.00 – 04.02.00

Amazing Postcards

When you declare free agency, it’s smart to do just that: make a declaration. And perhaps the most effective method is to send a simple postcard that announces your decision to anyone and everyone who might be a source of future work.

03.01.00 – 03.14.00

Pinging Pink

Prepare to be pinged. With iPing, you can use the Web to send yourself wake-up calls and all sorts of other telephone reminders — all for free, of course. (It’s the Web, after all.)