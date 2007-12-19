Gerald Haman

I left a promising fast-track career at Procter & Gamble in 1986 to go to graduate school. After researching MBA programs and considering offers from several prestigious universities, I chose an educational track that surprised many of my P&G colleagues. I elected not to seek an MBA, but instead got an MA in organizational communication from the University of Minnesota, where I could study under the famed Dr. William Howell and other communication-rhetoric experts. My interest in creativity and innovation training also led me to earn an additional MA in training and development at Minnesota at the same time.

Once I overcame the culture shock of moving from P&G boardrooms to uncomfortable, un-air-conditioned classrooms with small student desks, I became engrossed in gaining knowledge that would provide the foundation for my current entrepreneurial venture: SolutionPeople (formerly Creative Solutions), a consulting firm that provides creativity and innovation training.

I thought that MBAs learned how to manage businesses and that I had already learned to do that at P&G. I also knew dozens of people who were getting MBAs and reasoned that I could easily hire them when needed. I wanted something I couldn’t get in an MBA program: the knowledge I needed to form the content for SolutionPeople.

What I’ve Learned From People Who Did Go to Business School

Although I never earned an MBA, I have enjoyed working with hundreds of MBAs since I got my alternative graduate degrees in communications and training. After graduation, Arthur Andersen hired me to develop a training program for the Professional Education Center that would help MBAs be better consultants. I left Andersen in 1989 to start SolutionPeople, which has allowed me to work with hundreds of MBAs from most of the leading schools.

I’ve gained an appreciation for what business schools teach. The MBAs I’ve worked with have had a solid understanding of the financial and marketing areas of business. I am now seeking to hire an MBA to lead my firm into the next growth phase.