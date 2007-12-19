Dr. Katherine Hammer is the co-founder, president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of Evolutionary Technologies International (ETI), a software company based in Austin, Texas. After earning her Ph.D. in linguistics from the University of Iowa in 1973, Dr. Hammer taught at the college level for six years. In 1980, she made a transition to software, spending a year studying parsing theory at the University of Texas at Austin. She then joined Texas Instruments as a systems programmer and four years later moved to Microelectronics and Computer Technology Corporation (MCC), the first for-profit, industry-backed computer consortium in the United States.

During her tenure at MCC, Dr. Hammer developed technology that automates the exchange of data between incompatible systems. Upon obtaining from MCC a licensing agreement for the technology, Dr. Hammer co-founded ETI and began marketing the technology as the ETI*EXTRACT Tool Suite, becoming a pioneer in technology commercialization in the process.

Under Dr. Hammer’s direction, ETI is now a recognized leader in the field of enterprise data integration management software. The company and its products have garnered numerous awards and honors. ETI has been featured on the cover of Forbes magazine and twice ranked in the top 20 of Inc. magazine’s 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

Dr. Hammer remains actively involved in the leadership of ETI and serves on the advisory boards for several non-profit organizations. Her most recent achievement is the completion of her first book. In “Workplace Warrior: Insights and Advice for Winning on the Corporate Battlefield,” Dr. Hammer shares her personal war stories, along with techniques for triumphing on today’s corporate battlefield.

