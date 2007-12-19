Four Ways to Be a Better Teacher

There’s nothing explicitly tough about Sara Beckman. The Haas School of Business professor is chatty, playful, and expressive, exuding the casual confidence of a popular teacher who stays in touch with dozens of former students. But make no mistake: Beckman is not a big softy. She just happens to think that students learn best from empathetic and collegial instructors, not hard-line jerks. Her attitude is rooted in a deep-seated philosophy that teaching — in the classroom, on the playing field, in the boardroom — isn’t about ego and top-down brain dumps.

“I try to be a real person, not the professor,” Beckman says. “If I want to change the way students think, I have to engage them at their level. That becomes harder and harder as I get older and older.”

At 44, Beckman hardly seems to have trouble relating to students. She coteaches “Managing the New Product Development Process,” the most popular course at Haas for the past two years. Each semester, students clamor to land 1 of 50 spots on the class roster, which contains equal numbers of engineering and business-school students, and which included participants from the California College of Arts and Crafts last year.

During the 15-week semester, cross-disciplinary teams of four or five students come up with a product idea and take it through to first-pass prototype. Every year, projects vary from practical to pie-in-the-sky products. One team recently introduced a completely spill-proof coffee mug. Another group developed electronic fingernails that change color with the touch of a wand. However curious and compelling, these finished products serve just one purpose for Beckman: to teach experiential learning.

“I want students to learn that the product-development process is more complex than they think,” she says. “And while it’s not a stated purpose, I also would like them to learn something about themselves and how they perform on teams.”

Faculty members and students alike admire Beckman’s teaching approach. Last April, she received Berkeley’s annual Distinguished Teaching Award, one of the university’s highest honors for professors. Despite Beckman’s reputation as a tough grader, students still award her high marks at the end of each semester. In the past three years, 93% of students rated Beckman a 6 or higher on a 7-point scale, and of those students, 61% rated her a 7.

In a recent Fast Company interview, Beckman talked about her product-development course and shared her best-in-class tips and techniques on teaching.