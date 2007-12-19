10 Prize-Winning Products

A music video that’s both cool-looking and technically smart. A luminous lamp. A Microsoft product even a Mac user could love. These were among the products awarded the gold prize at the 2001 Industrial Designers Society of America conference held recently in Boston.

We’ve chosen 10 winners spanning the range of products that the society judged.

Among our favorites:

1. Business and Industrial Products

Motorola NFL Headset

A sleek, wireless headset that’s become the rage of the NFL. Motorola designed this product not only to deliver the technology a coach needs to keep in touch with his players and staff, but to look as cool as if the Super Bowl were in the bag.

2. Computer Equipment Products

IBM TransNote

This product solves the awkward social problem of taking notes at a meeting. Typing on a laptop seems rude; taking notes manually is a pain later. This sleek hybrid between a laptop and a legal pad lets the user scribble away and then digitizes the notes for future reference.

3. Consumer Products

John Deere’s Spin-Steer Technology Lawn Tractor

Lawn jockeys will love this ultimate driving machine. Its skillful engineering melds a zero-turn radius vehicle with a steering wheel and makes it look good to boot.

4. Design Explorations

Amtrak Acela Express

Amtrak’s nifty new speed train is a model of sleek design, with passenger comforts air shuttles can only dream about. Now, if Amtrak would just upgrade its rail system so the thing could work as well as it looks.