Emergency.gov

One hour after hijacked American Airlines jets demolished the World Trade Center, Bill Shunn did what thousands of other New Yorkers did on the morning of September 11: He began sending email.

“Laura and I are fine,” Shunn wrote to every contact in his and his wife’s email address books. “We are at home in Queens.”

But what happened next enmeshed Shunn in the tragedy more intensely than he ever imagined — and out of his tale comes an idea for how the United States can use the Internet more effectively to respond to calamities.

In response to Shunn’s initial email, one friend asked him to keep a running list of everyone who reported back. He obliged. By noon, Shunn had posted the list on his Web site, Shunn.net. He then began feverishly updating the page as a widening circle of friends and friends of friends emailed him new information about coworkers and loved ones.

“Before too long, I couldn’t keep up with the number of email messages I was receiving,” he says. “I had become the central repository for survivor reports in New York.”

So Shunn, a computer programmer and science-fiction writer, put together a simple message board that allowed people to post information about survivors themselves. Thus was born — at 1:30 PM on September 11 — one of the Internet’s first survivor directories.

This month’s hijackings represented the first national misfortune in which millions of people turned to the Internet for information and guidance. Yet the experience was not always reassuring. Some people didn’t know where on the Web to look for vital information about government agencies and relief efforts. Several sites reported conflicting information.