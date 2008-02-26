Nonsense At Work

Don’t be tempted during this recession to get rid of your unreasonable people.

George Bernard Shaw once wrote that, “The reasonable man adapts himself

to the world. The unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the

world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable

man.”



How do you react to the unreasonable people in your organization? Do

you heed them and engage with them? Do you sanction and discipline

them? Or do you ignore them and hope that they will go away?



A prime role of a leader is to evaluate, influence and direct the

behavior of others. In doing so, the leader defines the context within

which behavior will be perceived as either reasonable or unreasonable.



But deciding on what is reasonable and what is not depends far more on

what is in your mind than on the state of mind of the person whom you

are observing.