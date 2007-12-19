Fast Learners: Look Both Ways

In this fast economy, staying focused can be a challenge. The following resolutions for 2001 should help any fast learner — myself included — maximize today’s opportunity while keeping an eye on the future.

Embrace change. Evolution is the nature of business and provides the proverbial window of opportunity. Instigate continuous improvement, and help others develop a comfort level with change.

Sharpen trend-spotting skills. Stay current on what’s happening, and figure out what comes next. Track your success in predicting and maximizing hot new opportunities with the potential for tangible benefits. Don’t simply jump on the buzzword bandwagon.

Use the Internet. Harness the power of the Web to catapult your career to the highest level. Demonstrate that you’re e-savvy, with a solid grounding in sound business principles.

Narrow your focus. The best players in the field win because they know what game they’re playing and practice the skills that count. Be good at what you do — and know what you don’t do well. Don’t attempt to be all things to all people.

Engage in high-risk and high-return projects. Leaders gain notoriety for smart chances taken and hard victories won. Set the bar higher — and then clear it. Don’t fear failure. Focus on success, and enjoy a sense of satisfaction.

Emulate the e-business winners. Those who “get” the new economy are the ones who can provide the best lessons on how to make the most out of it. Identify the underdogs, and avoid their mistakes. Become a winner, and help others follow in your footsteps.