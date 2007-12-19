Create a Business Plan

Fast Company has partnered with Palo Alto Software to help you craft and shape your business plan. These tools are designed to help you with everything from testing your objectives to fine-tuning your presentation for a VC meeting.

MiniPlan is a free business-plan assessment. It helps you test objectives, define a mission, analyze markets, determine your break-even point, and much more. This compact version of your business plan will help you start down the entrepreneurial path.

The Business-Plan Wizard is our fastest and most efficient tool. Answer questions about your startup, and the wizard will recommend sample plans that match your business idea.

More comprehensive and detailed tools are available to help you get your business off the ground.