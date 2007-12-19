Mark Albion

My essential career question has been: “How can I be a Marxist and still own a Jacuzzi?”

I never really lost the ideals of the 1960s. I just wanted material comforts. I received my 15 minutes of fame in the mid-’80s as a professor and entrepreneur at Harvard Business School and found out, as the great philosopher Lily Tomlin said, “The problem with the rat race is that even if you win, you are still a rat.”

So I left the business school in 1988 and learned that the shortest distance between two points is always under construction. Fortunately, my search led to an official speech at the United Nations in 1996 and an audience the next day with Mother Teresa. It is said that we do not remember days; we remember moments. That was my moment.

That moment led to the re-launch of the ML2 E-Newsletter for MBAs and executives and You&Company, a career management firm. I even got a New York Times bestseller out of me — “Making a Life, Making a Living: Reclaiming Your Purpose and Passion in Business and in Life”

(Warner Books, 2000) — the personal story of 12 high achievers and their search for happiness.

Today, my career — and my brand — are just beginning to take form. This column is part of my yellow brick road.

