Hard Times in Little Kabul

He made his first money working as a computer-network engineer consulting with Hewlett-Packard and Wells Fargo. Then he began building startups, including a business-to-business Web site for the fast-food industry and a recruiting and staffing company in the greater Fremont, California area. The latter, his most recent venture, is called MakeItFun Inc. and includes a job-posting Web site with 1.5 million candidates.

But Sarwari’s phone has stopped ringing since September 11, and a number of his old clients — companies for whom he used to recruit — have stopped taking his calls. His office with a dozen silent computers is forlorn. A small paper fan printed with the Stars and Stripes sits on his window ledge because the flags he put up outside have been ripped down.

Maybe it’s because Sarwari, 32, is Afghan. He and his grandmother fled Kandahar, home to the Taliban, in 1982 when he was 13 to make their way to the United States, where his father and brother were already living after being granted political asylum.

But Sarwari prefers to be optimistic. Maybe, he says, the flags were ripped down by kids playing. And while he recognizes that some clients have stopped calling because of his last name or where he comes from or the fact that he prays in a mosque, he also says that the downward-spiraling economy bears some of the responsibility for putting his business in the tank.

Sarwari strives not to blame anyone for what’s happened since September 11 because he’s reluctant to criticize the United States, a country that offered him the freedom to start businesses, to pray in peace, and to live without fear. He says that only in this country would he have the freedom to pick himself back up after the September 11 attacks threw a harsh spotlight on his former home and his people.

“I could never have imagined a more supportive environment than the United States,” Sarwari says. “Even now I’ve had tremendous support, although some of the nonsupporters were people my business counted on. But I can always go out and get new clients.”