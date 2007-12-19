Perfecting Your Pitch, Part One: Assume Short Buildings

Bill Joos preaches the art of the pitch for Garage.com a venture-capital investment bank that’s helped more than 60 startups raise a total of $200 million since 1999. Joos, who learned to sell in IBM’s legendary training program, has adapted that experience to the new, faster world of Internet startups. The soul of his sermon? Brevity brings the best results. Following is Joos’s eight-point program for bringing your elevator pitch to new heights.

1. Assume short buildings.

Joos is fond of quoting Mark Twain’s bon mot, “I didn’t have time to write you a short letter, so I wrote you a long one.” Some elevator rides may last more than 60 seconds, but don’t allow your pitch to last more than a minute. Brevity requires effort — you must think hard about the essentials of your message and ruthlessly cut away the unnecessary details.

2. Put a tag on it.

Joos recommends starting with a tag line — a wordplay to pique interest in your pitch. For example, GE “brings good things to light,” Archer Daniels Midland is “the supermarket to the world,” and the New York Times publishes “all the news that’s fit to print.” A tag line must encapsulate your business’s core purpose or product, but, more important, it must grab your audience’s attention — you’ll fill in the rest a few sentences later. Joos’s personal tag line? “At Garage.com, we start up startups.”

3. Solve a problem.

Avoid sounding like a solution in search of a problem. Right after your tag line, launch into an explanation of the need you plan to meet. If you aren’t solving a problem or filling a need, you’re in for a tough sell.

4. Turn adversity into opportunity.

Every problem offers the opportunity for a solution. Once you’ve presented your prognosis, lay out your prescription. Boil down the unique elements of your approach into one or two sentences.

5. Lay out the benefits.

Remember this subtle distinction: You’re not pitching a great idea, team, or product … at least not in the elevator. You are pitching what your idea, your team, and your product will do for investors and for customers. This is the time to lay out your mission statement. How will your business benefit the world?

6. Conclude with a call to action.

Always end your pitch with a call to action. Different audiences prompt different requests. Ask friends and acquaintances if they know anyone who would be interested, who’s working on something similar, or who’s working in the investment world. Ask angels and VCs if they’d consider investing, if they’d take your call, or if they’d be willing to set up a meeting. If you’re really in an elevator, offer to walk straight back to the office to talk more.