New Business Boot Camp

The NASDAQ is plummeting as a changing economy’s gale-force winds batter the IPO market. Venture capitalists everywhere are running for shelter, and the Fed is busy battening down the hatches. In short, these storm conditions make it an inauspicious time to launch a business.

Is iSpheres worried?

No, said company cofounder Bart O’Brien. With discipline in training his troops prior to launch and a battle plan that’s been thoroughly tested before deployment, O’Brien thinks iSpheres, an Oakland, California-based enterprise software company, has what it takes to meet whatever challenges the forthcoming economy has to offer.

And just to make sure that his staff is prepared, O’Brien hired ex-Navy SEAL Alden Mills to inculcate recruits in military best practices so that the entire team is ready for launch.

An industry veteran himself, O’Brien earned his stripes launching Calico Commerce Inc. in 1996. He met Mills as the young officer was finishing an MBA program at Carnegie Mellon University. O’Brien was less impressed with Mills’s newly acquired business credentials than with his leadership skills.

In his seven-year run as a SEAL team platoon leader, Mills had been in charge of a team of combat swimmers responsible for launching and recovering open minisubs from host submarines in the depths of icy, treacherous waters. At 21, he was already leading teams of men and women, some almost twice his age, on missions that are widely regarded as the toughest on earth.

O’Brien thought that SEAL-honed agility and teamwork was the perfect background for a person who would help him navigate the perilous undertow of a startup business.