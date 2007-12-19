Alec Hudnut

As global businesses boldly step into the 21st century, hurtling headlong in their mission to maximize profits and shareholder return and to unveil cutting-edge innovations, one basic commodity threatens to stymie their global goals: knowledge.
While the “dotcomming” of the global economy has spawned an unprecedented business era — erasing borders and time zones, and redefining old-economy marketing and distribution methods — it has exacerbated an equally disturbing gap between the information haves and have-nots.
This knowledge gap is rooted in a simple lack of access to quality employee-education and training programs, and that gap has prohibited businesses from maximizing their employees’ intellectual capital.
The dearth of programs that can equip employees with the intellectual capital they need to compete in the new e-environment and can enable employers to assemble a corps of skilled workers who can respond to shifting market demands and outdistance their competitors threatens to throw the brakes on an economy driven by speed.
Just as technology has cast aside old-economy business models and had redefined how we work, talk, shop, and learn, it has also created a new imperative to foster and to feed an accessible e-education pipeline to train workers with the critical skills to anticipate, adapt, and answer constantly shifting client demands.
E-education companies are throwing open the educational doors and eliminating the traditional time and access hurdles. These online forums are bridging the global-education gap and are redefining the traditional education marketplace to create a new breed of employees who are strengthening both the corporate bottom line and their own productivity.
This e-education engine, however, will not be fueled by the cookie-cutter classroom programs now proffered by many cramming into this space.
The e-education leaders will be those who consistently deliver cutting-edge content; who forge partnerships with top-tier international universities, business leaders, and corporate-training companies; and who put in place the personnel to support a new 24-7 education reality.
Knowledge is power, and intellectual capital is a potent competitive weapon. The e-education companies that will lead are those that can deliver the smartest solutions and tools, that can stimulate new questions and spark provocative answers, and that can generate a return on investment.
These core components will distinguish great e-learning companies from the also-rans.
In 1996, Alec Hudnut and longtime friend Tom Geniesse partnered to create Quisic, an e-learning company, with a vision to create the world’s most compelling learning experience.
As CEO, Hudnut has successfully guided Quisic to meet the imperatives of this vision, while building the company’s strong financial foundation and operating track record. Hudnut’s commitment to the e-learning industry stems from his strong belief that the union of superior content, technology, and service offers an unparalleled learning experience, and can help corporations and top business schools develop the world’s best business leaders.
Hudnut’s prior experience includes being a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs and a consultant with McKinsey & Co.
He’s learning:
Hudnut is learning what it takes to run a company that doubles in size every six months.
He’s reading:
- Leading the Revolution
By Gary Hamel
- Moby Dick
By Herman Melville
- Coloring Outside the Lines: Raising a Smarter Kid by Breaking All the Rules
By Roger Schank
