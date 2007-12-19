Alec Hudnut

As global businesses boldly step into the 21st century, hurtling headlong in their mission to maximize profits and shareholder return and to unveil cutting-edge innovations, one basic commodity threatens to stymie their global goals: knowledge.

While the “dotcomming” of the global economy has spawned an unprecedented business era — erasing borders and time zones, and redefining old-economy marketing and distribution methods — it has exacerbated an equally disturbing gap between the information haves and have-nots.

This knowledge gap is rooted in a simple lack of access to quality employee-education and training programs, and that gap has prohibited businesses from maximizing their employees’ intellectual capital.

The dearth of programs that can equip employees with the intellectual capital they need to compete in the new e-environment and can enable employers to assemble a corps of skilled workers who can respond to shifting market demands and outdistance their competitors threatens to throw the brakes on an economy driven by speed.

Just as technology has cast aside old-economy business models and had redefined how we work, talk, shop, and learn, it has also created a new imperative to foster and to feed an accessible e-education pipeline to train workers with the critical skills to anticipate, adapt, and answer constantly shifting client demands.

E-education companies are throwing open the educational doors and eliminating the traditional time and access hurdles. These online forums are bridging the global-education gap and are redefining the traditional education marketplace to create a new breed of employees who are strengthening both the corporate bottom line and their own productivity.

This e-education engine, however, will not be fueled by the cookie-cutter classroom programs now proffered by many cramming into this space.