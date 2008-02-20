The Internet Finally Solves A Problem

The Web, though I love it so, abounds with services I never knew I
needed — and probably don’t. For that reason, it’s refreshing when a
site comes along that does something that actually makes daily life
easier. It may not be glorious, it may not be groundbreaking, but
YouSendIt.com actually made my job more efficient today.
The site offers a solution to that woeful problem: how do I send a
large file to someone? Even if they sit two desks down from me, am I
going to waste a CD? Give them my flashdrive and risk not getting it
back? Plow through the company network and find their dropbox? None of
those sounds fun. I would gladly, however, upload it to a third-party
site and let them download it from there without having to set up my
own FTP server.
That’s essentially what YouSendIt does; you upload a file, it emails
the recipient a link, and they download the file. You can send things
up to 2GB, and if the recipient’s download gets interrupted, they can
resume it just like any old peer-to-peer download. Individuals can do
this for free, but the company’s bread and butter is enterprise
usage:for $30 a month, your business can get branded services with
delivery confirmation, sending receipts and other fancy-pants features
that make YouSendIt feel like a virtual FedEx.
They’re not the only company to do this — there are competitors
such as SendThisFile.com and Pownce.com — but they definitely do it
with the most professional cachet and have more capabilities at every
level of service. That’s evidenced by the handful of big companies that
have jumped aboard: Levi’s, Ritz Camera, Novelis, and Kelly Moore
Paints, to name a few.
Like Pownce, which aims to bring big-file-sending services to
personal users, YouSendIt has developed a handy, light desktop app that
allows users to browse their hard drive, select their file and ship it
off without touching their browser. Ideally, that kind of functionality
could be shoved into Apple Mail or MS Entourage, so that my brain
wouldn’t have to take the extra step in determining if every attachment
is best suited for email or YouSendIt. But hey — the world of sending
big stuff digitally may not be perfect yet, but YouSendIt definitely
makes it more pleasant than it’s ever been.