The Internet Finally Solves A Problem

The Web, though I love it so, abounds with services I never knew I needed — and probably don’t. For that reason, it’s refreshing when a site comes along that does something that actually makes daily life easier. It may not be glorious, it may not be groundbreaking, but YouSendIt.com actually made my job more efficient today.

The site offers a solution to that woeful problem: how do I send a

large file to someone? Even if they sit two desks down from me, am I

going to waste a CD? Give them my flashdrive and risk not getting it

back? Plow through the company network and find their dropbox? None of

those sounds fun. I would gladly, however, upload it to a third-party

site and let them download it from there without having to set up my

own FTP server.

That’s essentially what YouSendIt does; you upload a file, it emails

the recipient a link, and they download the file. You can send things

up to 2GB, and if the recipient’s download gets interrupted, they can

resume it just like any old peer-to-peer download. Individuals can do

this for free, but the company’s bread and butter is enterprise

usage:for $30 a month, your business can get branded services with

delivery confirmation, sending receipts and other fancy-pants features

that make YouSendIt feel like a virtual FedEx.

They’re not the only company to do this — there are competitors

such as SendThisFile.com and Pownce.com — but they definitely do it

with the most professional cachet and have more capabilities at every

level of service. That’s evidenced by the handful of big companies that

have jumped aboard: Levi’s, Ritz Camera, Novelis, and Kelly Moore

Paints, to name a few.

Like Pownce, which aims to bring big-file-sending services to

personal users, YouSendIt has developed a handy, light desktop app that

allows users to browse their hard drive, select their file and ship it

off without touching their browser. Ideally, that kind of functionality

could be shoved into Apple Mail or MS Entourage, so that my brain

wouldn’t have to take the extra step in determining if every attachment

is best suited for email or YouSendIt. But hey — the world of sending

big stuff digitally may not be perfect yet, but YouSendIt definitely

makes it more pleasant than it’s ever been.