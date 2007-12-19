Reduce Your Cycle Time

It’s T-minus ten days and counting until launch, and your project is languishing on the launch pad. Will it fly? Will it fizzle? This is a recurring nightmare for change agents and project leaders hell-bent on speed, yet shackled by time-consuming procedures and slow teammates.

It’s standard operating procedure for project managers to invest months in quality-control phases prior to the launch of a product or a Web site. The drawing board-to-market cycle time, however necessary, is costly and exhausting. But Paul Hurley has a better idea.

CEO of Aveo Software, Hurley says he has guided his own company’s product through three iterations to arrive at its current design and structure. Here, he offers tips for change agents eager to launch a new program, project, or product quickly and successfully.

Encourage Microfailures

Build a culture that accepts microfailures and cares most about the speed of response. Don’t yell at people for making mistakes; instead, get angry with people who make mistakes and don’t fix them quickly. The chances of macrofailures will be reduced exponentially.

Fresh Fish Don’t Stink

Ideas are more like fresh fish than shiny stones. We live in a world that is organic and changing, so any good idea will turn into a bad idea if you sit on it long enough.