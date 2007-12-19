Get VC Advice

Contributing Editor Joseph W. Bartlett is currently at work on a book about the venture capital process. Already the author of numerous books on the venture capitalization process, he is currently co-authoring Raising Capital For Dummies. The book was inspired in part by the success of his 1999 book “Fundamentals of Venture Capital.”

When he’s not traveling the country lecturing and speaking about the nuances of venture capital, Bartlett writes frequently about business, emerging growth finance and the spread of venture capital and entrepreneurship around the globe. He is also a playwright and accomplished political commentator.

Bartlett serves as Founder and Chairman of the Board of VCExperts.com, the premier website destination for entrepreneurs and professionals in the venture capital industry.

In addition to founding VC Experts, Mr. Bartlett is a senior partner at Morrison & Foerster law firm in its New York office as well as an adjunct professor at NYU Law School.

He has also worked in the trenches of American politics, serving as Undersecretary of Commerce to Lyndon Johnson and as a U.S. Supreme Court law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren.

