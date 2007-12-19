Fear: The Next Growth Business?

At the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, where 15,000 people converged for the annual American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) conference, sellers of products from bomb-proof glass to biometric face scanners professed that they were proud to be able to help make the United States a safer place — and reported that business had never been better.

Walking the aisles of the ASIS show, which caters to the $16 billion security sector, I felt like the most surveilled person on the planet. Clusters of cameras mounted on the walls of trade-show booths tracked my movement and scanned my facial features, comparing them to a database of wanted criminals. A gregarious golden retriever trained to identify narcotics sniffed my hand. I walked over a scrap of artificial grass, and the grass, thanks to a buried coaxial cable, knew that I was there.

Tools like these, which may have seemed intrusive and Orwellian before September 11, suddenly seem like just the thing to restore domestic tranquility. Sales rep after sales rep described phones ringing constantly since the attacks and long waiting periods for their products. There were crowds of people around some booths, like the one where PerkinElmer Inc. was demonstrating its new generation of X-ray machines. The latest models not only highlight possible explosives in red on their screens but also occasionally display nonexistent weapons, just to keep the operator on her toes.

The educational sessions focused on the importance of “hardening” soft targets, from small airports serving private planes to shopping malls to manufacturing plants — a process that requires a great deal of analysis and planning and usually a great deal of money. It occurred to me that the anxiety economy, like the Internet economy before it, is supplying plenty of new reasons for companies to invest in their futures — only this time, it’s not powerful Web servers they’re buying, but sturdy steel bollards (postlike barriers) to prevent someone from driving a truck full of explosives through their front door.

“During the heyday of the Internet a few years ago, you had lots of technologies looking for problems to solve,” says Avi Katz, the CEO and president of Equator Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley company that makes microchips for video surveillance. “Now we have a big problem that is looking for technology. I grew up in Israel, where terror was a part of life. In America, we’ll have to develop a better security infrastructure.”

In many ways, the conference was reassuring. The show floor was full of technologies that will help security people do a better job; for example, closed-circuit-TV systems that can filter out unimportant information, like a tree swaying in the breeze, and help operators home in on important information, like the movement of someone climbing a fence. And there were fences that could alert a central command post exactly where they were being climbed. A portable device called R.A.P.I.D., which wasn’t displayed at the show but was discussed, allows the user to confirm the presence of dangerous pathogens like anthrax or smallpox, in consultation with experts who can review an instant lab report via the wireless Internet.