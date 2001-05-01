Column Archives

May 2001
The Beauty of Burnout
People who fail to balance the body, head, and heart run the risk of suffering burnout. But burnout is not all bad. It provides an opportunity to stop and listen closely to your body, to your friends and family, and to your heart.
April 2001
What’s Possible
Vasili Alekseyev achieved the impossible every time he competed. He tested man’s limits and emerged victorious. These three attributes of great leaders may help you see a white light of euphoria, too.
March 2001
Heart-Hunting
Leaders must communicate a corporate vision and inspire each employee’s contribution toward the vision in order to spur sustained success. Purpose earns commitment.
February 2001
The Ballet of Business
“I do not try to dance better than anyone else. I only try to dance better than myself.” — Mikhail Baryshnikov
Here are three tips for using the discipline of ballet to build your brand or relaunch a fulfilling career.
January 2001
It’s All Good
“If it’s not fun, don’t do it. Time to get another job.” Here are three directives for building your brand or relaunching your career in the name of fun and fulfillment.
December 2000
The Third Pair of Sneakers
Paul Fireman and Angel Martinez built Reebok U.S. on a marketing strategy that Martinez called “the third pair of sneakers.” Reebok’s guerilla strategy introduces three important lessons for people building a personal brand and sustaining a successful career.
November 2000
Multilogue
What opportunities are you missing to harness the power of multi-logue branding in your own life? How can you know that when you leave a party, everyone will say the nicest things about you?
October 2000
The Politics of Branding
Leaders influence us by effectively communicating the story they embody. They combine a vision with an authenticity that you can either accept or reject. The truly great leader can sense and deliver an audience’s desires through his story.
September 2000
Two Worlds, One Category
Great brands are originals. Originals are built on relationships — connected, but unique — with what we know and what we care about. These creative combinations open our minds to new ways of perceiving the world and our selves — to new ways of solving important human needs better than we could ever imagine before.
August 2000
P2P: Person-to-Person Business*
Sadly, I recognize the modern tendency to substitute bytes for being. And I too feel the attraction, in a way. But I wonder how human relationships have really changed in the last 100 or 10,000 years. Or for that matter, how much modern-day commerce has really changed the role of personal relationships in a company’s success.
July 2000
Stand Up, Stand Out
“We either stand for something or we fall for anything.”
Nathan Cohen built his own personal brand based on a brand of business seemingly forgotten and discarded some time ago. His brand stood for a kind of trust, a kind of promise of the return you’d get from doing business with him or his company.
June 2000
The Service Card
“The fruit of SILENCE is Prayer
The fruit of PRAYER is Faith
The fruit of FAITH is Love
The fruit of LOVE is Service
The fruit of SERVICE is Peace”
— Mother Teresa’s Business Card
What should your “business” card read? What would you like it to read? What if you thought of it more as a “service” card?
May 2000
The Power of One
“People come to the White Dog because they’re hungry,” asserts Judy Wicks, founder and maitre d’ of Philadelphia’s renowned White Dog Café and Black Cat store. “But they’re hungry not just for food. People in our society hunger for other things. They hunger to share their values, for a sense of community, and to be part of something that is larger than themselves.
April 2000
To Be King
Alexander the Great had worked to become a master of the sword, but Aristotle taught him gratitude and admiration — especially for the people he conquered.
March 2000
Special Gifts
“Authentic brands connect with people at many levels. When you are doing what you really care about, others can tell.”
February 2000
Take the Brand Challenge
“In building our own brand, we want to be the best, the most valuable for the world.”