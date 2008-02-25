I tell my executive coaching clients that surrounding yourself with positive people is a great way to build self confidence. I urge them to find a mentor, someone who can help them on their success journey.

An article in the December 2007 edition of Chief Learning Officer Magazine (www.clomedia.com) says it well. “In today’s competitive business climate, the need for continuous learning has never been greater. At the same time, the hunger for human connection and relationships has never been more palpable…Mentoring combines learning with the compelling human need for connection.”

The origins of the term mentor are somewhat cloudy, but the story that I have heard most often goes back to Homer’s The Odyssey. As the story has it, Mentor was the name of a family friend of Odysseus. When Odysseus left his family to fight the Trojan War, he entrusted the care of his young son to his friend, Mentor. Thus, the word “mentor” has come down through time to mean “guide, role model, or trusted friend.” Mentors are positive people because they help others prepare for the future.

Typically, mentors are older than the people they help. However, in this new world of technology, that is not always the case. Andy O’Bryan is one of my mentors. Andy is about 20 years younger than me, but he has some specialized knowledge that I lack. Andy is guiding me through the process of becoming more adept in the Web 2.0 world.

In most cases, however, you’ll be looking for a mentor who is older and has more life experience than you. Here are a few characteristics of what to look for in a mentor.

An effective mentor…