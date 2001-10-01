Web Features for Entrepreneurs

Web features organized by Career Zone:

Hard Times in Little Kabul Afghan businesses in the Fremont, California area are suffering fallout from the terrorist attacks. But patriotic Afghan-Americans are hopeful that customers will return before it’s too late. Fara Warner Sharper Image The FBI is turning to a small Boston software firm for help in transforming surveillance video into high-resolution images — and then using the pictures to help track terrorists. Call it the ultimate killer app. Linda Tischler Raise the Roof SpectraSite is a small company with big real-estate holdings in the New York area: 1,200 rooftops. After September 11, SpectraSite did its part by searching for more rooftops to house antennas that may ease the city’s communications logjam. Charles Fishman Building Space Who can blame people for feeling uneasy now in the workplace? One design visionary says this is the time to rethink the American office — and to design in a new look, feel, and sense of compassion. Anni Layne Rodgers Miracle Workers Amid the rubble of lower Manhattan, companies are working miracles to get their operations back to work. Firsthand reports from the New York Board of Trade, a Verizon switching center at 140 West Street, and other places under (re)construction. Keith H. Hammonds Open for Business How do the owners and employees of a small restaurant in Brooklyn respond to a world-changing tragedy just a few miles away? Not by fleeing or closing, but by staying open for business and serving the needs of the neighborhood. Ron Lieber

IBM.com’s Man in the Hot Seat David Leip runs one of the world’s largest Web sites for one of the world’s most powerful companies. Here, IBM’s corporate Webmaster offers practical tips for keeping a busy site up and running 99.998% of the time. Christine Canabou 10 Prize-Winning Products The ballots are in. Some of the world’s savviest designers voted these products best in show at their annual meeting in Boston recently. What gizmos and gadgets would you add to the list? Linda Tischler Virtual-Reality Check Bill Buxton’s company helped create the computer-generated characters in the film Final Fantasy. We asked him for his predictions on what our world will look like 10 years from now. Fara Warner Mogul for a Day Fast Company senior editor Bill Breen insisted he had the right stuff to lead a new-economy company. So we sent him off to try his hand at running a faux PDA firm. Our advice: Bill, don’t give up your day job. Bill Breen How the PC Really Got Started The personal computer turns 20 this month. At a gala party in Silicon Valley, the PC’s original developers, including Bill Gates and Andy Grove, swapped tales of those wild days on the frontier of the computer revolution. George Anders Educating Michael Michael Bronner made a fortune as founder of a hot direct-marketing company. His new company helps less affluent Americans save the small fortune required for their kids’ college tuition. Here’s what Bronner has learned so far. Paul C. Judge

On the Eve of Destruction? Creative Destruction argues that corporate survivors must be flexible — unconcerned by threats of cannibalization, channel conflict, or earnings dilution. In short, they must rethink the Built to Last credo. Keith H. Hammonds

Recipe for Success How do you launch a software business staffed by Web-wary employees and targeted at a tech-averse audience? Start with passion, add funding, season with experience, and serve. Linda Tischler

Speed Is Life The former head of Lycos defends his portal strategy, diagnoses Yahoo!’s ailments, and encourages entrepreneurs to study history with a vengeance. Paul C. Judge Sex Sells What can X-rated sites teach traditional dotcoms about turning eyeballs into cash? Five profit-generating strategies from an erotic B2C that’s been in the black since day one: Penthouse.com. Anni Layne

The Day the Wheels Fell off Kozmo.com So this is how the world of a dotcom ends, not with a bang but with some soon-to-expire Fresh Samantha juice. A tale of the last days of Kozmo.com, told by one of the last remaining Kozmonauts. Peter Kempe (No) Exit Ahead? A leading venture capitalist offers a tough-love survival guide: how to keep your company afloat when the IPO market has dried up. Rekha Balu

In Search of the Perfect Startup It’s hard enough in this economic climate to start one new company. So why is H. Michael Zadikian determined to start four at the same time? An entrepreneurial adventure story, in two parts. Rekha Balu

Why QVC Is Sold on the Internet Forget about costume jewelry and vegetable peelers. Today’s QVC is a $3.5 billion retailing juggernaut that knows how to sell online. The lessons it has learned are worth their weight in gold. Paul C. Judge

Feeling Fatigued? Real Entrepreneurs Keep Walking Recession be damned. Johnnie Walker believes innovators must plod on regardless. Find out why the Scotch-whisky company is doling out cash grants to ordinary people with extraordinary stamina and mettle. Anni Layne

After the Gold Rush Looking for fresh ideas? The enormous Internet World show in Los Angeles has a few sparkling moments — but mostly a church-like stillness and a lot of worn-out hopes. George Anders

Make Your Company More Resilient It was a life-and-death setback when Odwalla apple juice killed a baby girl. Here’s how CEO Stephen Williamson managed through a tragic crisis. Anni Layne

New Business Boot Camp The Navy SEALS pride themselves on running the toughest school on earth. Will their work ethic be enough to help a startup succeed in one of the toughest economies in years? ISpheres hopes so. Cecilia Rothenberger

Passion Play Pallotta TeamWorks inspires intense loyalty from its customers by disrupting their lives, demanding their money, and subjecting them to physical pain. What is Dan Pallotta’s secret? Anni Layne The Four Horsemen of the New Economy Xerox, Polaroid, AT&T, and Kodak fell off the bleeding edge of technology innovation because they stopped funding small, speedy companies with good ideas, according to venture-investing expert Joseph Bartlett. Read here about three thorny issues any corporation faces when entering the venture markets. Joe Bartlett Shopping Sites With Sizzle Just in time for Christmas, a team of hard-shopping Web analysts hands out eGold awards to the best e-commerce sites — and eBomb awards to those that may deliver a lump of coal this holiday season. Linda Tischler

Perfecting Your Pitch, Part One: Assume Short Buildings Bill Joos preaches the art of the pitch for Garage.com. The soul of his sermon? Brevity brings the best results, so give your elevator pitch a lift. John Hoult

E-tail Evolution Online home furnishings sites have been plagued with problems from technological glitches to shipping disasters. But one savvy e-tailer found the best way to succeed in this sector was to apply his brick-and-mortar experience to his new virtual business. John Hoult

Stepping Into Bigstep.com Lucy Reid left a safe and successful career to take Bigstep.com the next step. Read her plans for the young startup and her reflections on what’s lost and gained in the voyage to the new economy. John Hoult



Ownership 101 Steve Mariotti shape-shifted his way through four careers — corporate suit, solo businessman, high-school teacher, and foundation founder — and discovered his passion giving low-income kids the entrepreneurial tools to bootstrap their way into a new life. John Hoult

Reduce Your Cycle Time It’s T-minus 10 and counting until launch, and your project is languishing on the launch pad. Will it fly? Will it fizzle? This is a recurring nightmare for change agents and project leaders hell-bent on speed, yet shackled by time-consuming procedures and slow teammates. Astrid Sandoval

Soul Proprietor Scores Big When Fast Company last checked in with Troy Tyler, the SOHO entrepreneur was desperately seeking a buyer for his smartRay Network. Last month, he found what he was looking for. His story offers a lesson in scoring the right deal … fast. Keith H. Hammonds



Celluloid Shooters If art imitates life, and life today so closely resembles a high-stakes poker game, then it stands to reason that 21st-century gamblers could learn a thing or two from Hollywood’s greatest onscreen hustlers and card sharks. Anni Layne and Katrina Barnas

The Message Is the Marvel “Dotcom advertising has launched a creative revolution. It has created a new Renaissance for advertising.” Lauren Heist

Little Dotcom Coupe Grease-monkey gurus Tom and Ray Magliozzi of NPR’s “Car Talk” answer questions about online automotive research and purchasing — a trend that could forever alter the car industry as we know it. In addition, Click and Clack discuss the importance, functionality, and dangers of evaluating cars on the Internet, and answer the question: Does the Web really put you in the driver’s seat? Anni Layne



Business Without Borders 123 years after Alexander Graham Bell’s invention of the telephone, Boston remains home to several forerunners in communications and science. Meet three local companies working to break down global language barriers with their technology, ingenuity, and lovable bots. Anni Layne

Speeding Bullet Inc. growth company n (1959): a company that grows at a greater rate than the economy as a whole and that usually directs a relatively high proportion of income back into the business. Meet the fast-growth gurus, leaders and survivors who are making Webster’s definition obsolete. Learn about time-tested techniques and guiding principles that keep them ahead of the pack. Anni Layne

First Annual E-Commerce Awards MIT honors Web-commerce luminaries with a speed-of-light ceremony. Marla Abramson