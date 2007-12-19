Treatment for an Ailing Computer

No one likes to put their cherished computer in the hands of a stranger – or pay the high price of a repair job. But sometimes a troubled computer truly needs professional help. Before brining in (or shipping off) your computer for servicing, heed these words of advice:

Be prepared to answer four critical questions:

What did the error message say when your computer failed?

When did the problem occur? (When you turned on the machine? While using your modem?)

If the problem occurred more than once, was there a patter to when it happened?

Were you doing anything out of the ordinary when you experienced the problem?

When bringing in a computer for repair…

Get an RMA (return merchandise authorization) number for confirmation and protection. You may also need this number to check the status of your computer as it is being serviced.

Get a phone number to call to check the repair status. Also get the company’s e-mail address.

Get a receipt. Unless you ask, one may not be offered.

What to take to the service center…

System disks (either floppies or CD)

Any software causing problems

The small instruction booklet with the certificate of authenticity on the cover. (This applies to Windows 95/98 users only.)

The computer without the monitor, unless you have checked in advance on bringing it in as well.

When sending away a computer under warranty…

Find the manufacturer’s phone number.

Find your receipt or credit card statement with proof of warranty.

Get the original packaging. Or call the service line to have proper packaging shipped to you.

Send only what you are told to send. Leave your cords and laptop carrying case at home.

Include a written description of the symptoms. Make it clear and detailed.

Important Geek Tip

If you want to retain the information on your hard drive, put a request in writing for the company to back up your material when the machine is repaired. A backup is required for all machines under warranty, but only if the request is made. Without it, your hard drive may be replaced and your files will be lost.

