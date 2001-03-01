Daniel S. Rippy
Daniel S. Rippy heads strategic planning for CellStar, a wireless distribution company in Carrollton, Texas. Prior to coming to CellStar, he held similar positions in business development with Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He is also the author of Sizing Up a Start-Up: Decoding the New Frontier of Career Opportunities, a career guide for people thinking of joining tech startup companies.
Coordinates: danrippy@hotmail.com
Laura Rippy
Laura Rippy is CEO of Handango, the complete source for handheld and wireless business computing, in Hurst, Texas. Previously Rippy spent six years in general business management with Microsoft, where she launched Sidewalk.com and MSNHomeAdvisor.com.
Coordinates: laura@handango.com
Wrote about: Survival Skills for Tough Times
Are reading:
Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There
By David Brooks
Mean Genes: From Sex to Money to Food: Taming Our Primal Instincts
By Terry Burnham and Jay Phelan
What It Takes: The Way to the White House
By Richard Ben Cramer
Are learning:
- How to lead a team in a chaotic economic environment.
- How to invest in a slower growth economy.
- How to plan vacations with friends in far-flung places.
Hans Ruinemans
Is reading:
- Leading the Revolution
By Gary Hamel
- After the Ecstasy the Laundry: How the Heart Grows Wise on the Spiritual Path
By Jack Kornfield
Coordinates: hans.ruinemans@glocorp.com
James Short
James Short is a visiting associate professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and associate director of the school’s new Center for eBusiness. He is on leave from the London Business School, where he is both an associate professor of strategy and information management and a founding director of the School’s i:Lab digital research laboratory. Short’s research and teaching focuses on new digital ventures and technology-enabled strategy. He recently embarked on a large-scale project on mobile and wireless communications.
Is learning:
- How to think about consumer-centric markets and the ways in which they develop.
- How to think about the introduction of new wireless technologies and the ways in which they will affect social communication and the commercialization of content
- How to think about how consumers will affect wireless technology development and introduction.
Is reading:
- ‘Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!’: Adventures of a Curious Character
By Richard P. Feynman
- The Accidental Theorist and Other Dispatches from the Dismal Science
By Paul R. Krugman
- The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story
By Michael Lewis
Coordinates: jshort@mit.edu
Karen Stephenson
Karen Stephenson is a professor of managment and the president of NetForm, a firm that provides business solutions for locating and leveraging organizations’ most costly asset: human knowledge capital. Internationally recognized in network theory and practice and the recipient of many awards in innovation, Stephenson has coproduced five videos on the subject, has published widely, and has been featured in newspapers and magazines. Her past appointments include 10 years at the UCLA Graduate School of Management, visiting scholar at the MIT Sloan School of Management and visiting professor at the Imperial College at the University of London.
Is learning:
Patience. Patience. Patience. And she wants it now!
Is reading:
- Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison
By Michel Foucault
- The Savage Mind
By Claude Levi-Strauss
- The Prince
By Niccolo Machiavelli
- The Gift: The Form and Reason for Exchange in Archaic Societies
By Marcel Mauss
- The Need for Roots: Prelude to a Declaration of Duties Toward Mankind
By Simone Weil
Coordinates: karen.stephenson@netform.com
Karl Ulrich
Karl Ulrich is the CEO of Nova Cruz Products. Nova Cruz designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance personal-transportation devices, including the Xootr electric scooter. Ulrich is on leave from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches product development. He is coauthor of Product Design and Development, the best-selling textbook on the subject.
Is learning:
Ulrich is trying to understand how to build a fanatical following among a customer base and how to balance the genuine character of a company with the information and products that are likely to resonate with its customers. He is also revising several methods in his textbook on product development to accommodate “new category” products. He’s pondering how the development process changes when someone’s developing a first-of-its-kind product. And he’s exploring how to partner with a global supplier network to manage costs, while still creating and launching products quickly.
Is reading:
- The Ecology of Commerce: A Declaration of Sustainability
By Paul Hawken
- The One Best Way: Frederick Winslow Taylor and the Enigma of Efficiency
By Robert Kanigel
- Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage to the Antarctic
By Alfred Lansing
Coordinates: karl@novacruz.com