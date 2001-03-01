Daniel S. Rippy Daniel S. Rippy heads strategic planning for CellStar, a wireless distribution company in Carrollton, Texas. Prior to coming to CellStar, he held similar positions in business development with Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He is also the author of Sizing Up a Start-Up: Decoding the New Frontier of Career Opportunities, a career guide for people thinking of joining tech startup companies.

Coordinates: danrippy@hotmail.com Laura Rippy Laura Rippy is CEO of Handango, the complete source for handheld and wireless business computing, in Hurst, Texas. Previously Rippy spent six years in general business management with Microsoft, where she launched Sidewalk.com and MSNHomeAdvisor.com. Coordinates: laura@handango.com Wrote about: Survival Skills for Tough Times Are reading: Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There

By David Brooks

James Short James Short is a visiting associate professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and associate director of the school’s new Center for eBusiness. He is on leave from the London Business School, where he is both an associate professor of strategy and information management and a founding director of the School’s i:Lab digital research laboratory. Short’s research and teaching focuses on new digital ventures and technology-enabled strategy. He recently embarked on a large-scale project on mobile and wireless communications. Wrote about: Survival Skills for Tough Times Is learning: How to think about consumer-centric markets and the ways in which they develop.

How to think about the introduction of new wireless technologies and the ways in which they will affect social communication and the commercialization of content

How to think about how consumers will affect wireless technology development and introduction. Is reading: ‘Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!’: Adventures of a Curious Character

By Richard P. Feynman

The Accidental Theorist and Other Dispatches from the Dismal Science

By Paul R. Krugman

The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story

By Michael Lewis Coordinates: jshort@mit.edu Karen Stephenson Karen Stephenson is a professor of managment and the president of NetForm, a firm that provides business solutions for locating and leveraging organizations’ most costly asset: human knowledge capital. Internationally recognized in network theory and practice and the recipient of many awards in innovation, Stephenson has coproduced five videos on the subject, has published widely, and has been featured in newspapers and magazines. Her past appointments include 10 years at the UCLA Graduate School of Management, visiting scholar at the MIT Sloan School of Management and visiting professor at the Imperial College at the University of London.

Wrote about: Survival Skills for Tough Times Is learning: Ulrich is trying to understand how to build a fanatical following among a customer base and how to balance the genuine character of a company with the information and products that are likely to resonate with its customers. He is also revising several methods in his textbook on product development to accommodate “new category” products. He’s pondering how the development process changes when someone’s developing a first-of-its-kind product. And he’s exploring how to partner with a global supplier network to manage costs, while still creating and launching products quickly. Is reading: The Ecology of Commerce: A Declaration of Sustainability

By Paul Hawken

The One Best Way: Frederick Winslow Taylor and the Enigma of Efficiency

By Robert Kanigel

Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage to the Antarctic

By Alfred Lansing Coordinates: karl@novacruz.com