Grassroots Action

On the startup checklist, community outreach often falls well below venture capital and market share. Even the most civic-minded startup entrepreneur inevitably asks the question: How can my company afford to give back without jeopardizing its bottom line or its precious time?

George Cigale, CEO of the two-year-old tutor.com, is asking a question of his own: How can any company afford not to?

“Companies think they will devote resources to social justice when they become profitable,” Cigale says. “Unless you make social justice part of your business, and until you can see how philanthropy benefits your business, you will never truly devote resources to that charitable program. It’s not enough to want to do good; you must figure out how doing good will benefit your company.”

Despite its tenuous, tight-fisted startup status, tutor.com recently launched a long-term community-service program that sprouted at the grassroots level and now stands to improve the sad state of New York City’s public school system. This April, tutor.com’s 28 employees made a five-year commitment to educate, promote, and financially support the Choir Academy of Harlem, a public school with a tradition of excellence in music and mediocrity in education funding. Under Superintendent Thelma Baxter’s Adopt-a-School program, tutor.com has pledged to outfit touring students with laptops and an on-road tutor, provide two scholarships a year, supply year-round tutors and academic assistance, promote a teacher-of-the-year award, and open tutor.com internships to Choir Academy students. The partnership, which began with the presentation of a $10,000 check to the principal of the Choir Academy on April 10, has already spurred half a dozen employees of tutor.com to visit the school and to begin talking with students and teachers about the priorities and principles of their relationship.

“I want to do everything possible to enhance loyalty in the staff and to keep my people around,” says Cigale, a graduate of Bronx Science and the State University of New York. “That means paying them well and giving them stock options. It also means giving them a bigger vision of the change that tutor.com is making in society.”

One employee in particular brought the school adoption program to life through resourceful persistence. Former director of the Children’s Scholarship Fund, Paul Lipson used his personal agenda and experience to form a relationship with the Choir Academy of Harlem and to educate his colleagues about the procedures of giving back. In part, Lipson also helped conceive the tutor.com Foundation, which will raise money from corporate and individual givers, and then distribute that money in $1,000 scholarships earmarked for students’ tutoring services. Tutor.com will contribute in-kind services — technology and tutors — as well as cash donations.

“We have formed this partnership with the Choir Academy and we have started the tutor.com Foundation in order to give back to the community and to promote social justice, but these initiatives are core to our company’s mission,” Cigale says. “We’re getting involved in schools because we want to learn from these kids and their teachers. We want to form a good relationship that will help improve our product, our services, and the participating schools.”