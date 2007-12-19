advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tech Tips

By Fast Company1 minute Read

In sifting through the Geek Squad’s monstrous log of panicked phone calls and tech support inquiries, founder and chief inspector Robert Stephens managed to compile not only a laundry list of bizarro requests, but also a library of FAQ and helpful hints for the general public.

Following are the Geek Squad’s exclusive lists of time-saving techniques, safety nets, and insider secrets for aspiring non-geeks and accomplished geeks alike.

Tip Sheet #1:
Purchasing and Protecting a Computer

Tip Sheet #2:
Treatment for an Ailing Computer

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life