Cultural Revolution

The coming year promises a new equilibrium. The halcyon days of the Internet economy have ended, and the revolution has forced an evolution. Information technology has irrevocably changed what “successful” individuals and companies look like and how they act. To be sure, out of this period will come cultural fossils (think B2C or B2B). Yet survivors will also emerge: cultural innovators who adapt and create new social structures that harness the power of our new technology.

Here are the adaptive behaviors cultural innovators will adopt this year.

Networking. The Internet has created a networked society in which primary transactions happen through peer-to-peer exchanges. Cultural innovators lead these networks, learning from them but also exercising great influence through them. Want to change the establishment? Participate in a chat. Corporate and political leaders are listening in on these conversations.

Resolution: I will join an email list or chat room that intrigues me.

Hyperactive listening. The Internet has democratized information, enabling us to access more information faster than before. However, we miss the benefits of this information if we don’t listen. Cultural innovators are hyperactive listeners; they learn more because they ask more questions.

Resolution: I will ask more questions.

Global awareness. Despite the global economy, few Americans travel outside the continental United States. According to the most recent Department of Transportation travel survey, only 4% of the 685 million long-distance trips Americans took were to destinations outside the United States, and half of those were to our closest neighbors, Canada and Mexico. Cultural innovators learn about other cultures by visiting them.

Resolution: I will travel overseas this year.

Passion. In the Internet economy, power comes from passion, and passion comes from vision. Cultural innovators dream big.

Resolution: I will let myself get excited about the future — and the present — and will write a personal vision statement.

Execution. If the Internet economy rewards those who dream big, it also punishes those who execute poorly or slowly. Cultural innovators fail. The key is that they use their failures to make their products and services stronger.

Resolution: I will recognize my failures quickly, learn from them, and move on.