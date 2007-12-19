Ask the Experts

Where do I begin? How to stay on course? Am I doing OK? Dr. Katherine Hammer may not have the answer to every leadership question, but she can certainly relate. Founder of Evolutionary Technologies International and author of “Workplace Warrior: Insights and Advice to Winning on the Corporate Battlefield,” Hammer is an accomplished entrepreneur with 20 years of business wisdom stored in her arsenal. Ready, aim, fire!
Latest Column
I hereby nominate “reperceive” for inclusion in the pocketbook of essential business terms. We review, revise, rethink, revisit, and reexperience nearly every waking moment, yet we don’t reperceive nearly enough. Find out why.