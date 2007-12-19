The Nuts and Bolts of Business

Forget about Wall Street, ignore the analysts, blot out all acronyms containing a “2,” and take a walk into our robotic future at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Lab .

There’s Kismet with its big eyes, slightly curved lips, and quirky animal ears. Sit in front of it, and you’ll be amazed by how it engages in natural, almost human, interaction. It smiles, scowls, and then turns demure and coy. You may find yourself following suit if you get a chance to meet it. And you will — or at least in the future, you’re very likely to meet a robot that’s modeled after Kismet and its conversational technology.

Down the hall from Kismet is Cog, a tall and lanky collection of metal, wires, and microprocessors that vaguely resembles a person with its humanlike torso and arms. Cog stands idle and disinterested at the moment. But a team of researchers is hard at work on a common-sense idea that is really rather revolutionary.

Babies learn by mimicking, so why can’t robots? Sounds logical, so MIT researchers are programming Cog to watch human behavior through its video-camera eyes, and then mimic, remember, and reenact movements and mannerisms just as humans do. Here, the possibilities are boundless.

“Just What Do You Think You’re Doing, Dave?”

Robots may still seem more like science fiction than science, but in the past several years, robot technology and artificial intelligence have progressed far beyond R2-D2 and the Grand Master. And while much of the world is preoccupied with deciphering the Internet and its revenue streams, big thinkers have moved on to the robotic future.

Thinkers as diverse as Rodney Brooks, director of the MIT AI Lab; Ray Kurzweil, an author and inventor; and Marcia McNutt, president and CEO of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, believe that robots will become as commonplace as home computers in the not-too-distant future. Perhaps the idea of the Jetsons is not so absurd after all.

In his most recent book, The Age of Spiritual Machines: When Computers Exceed Human Intelligence (Viking, 1999), Kurzweil predicts that by the late 2020s, computer chips — and thus, robots — will possess the computing power of the human brain. Whether that will put robots on par with humans is up for debate. But just to stir the controversy, Kurzweil further contends that man will become more robotic as he adds technology to his body in the form of memory chips and retinal implants. Kurzweil also asks the question, Will humans ever accept robots as conscious beings?