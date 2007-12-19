Society for Industrial/Organizational Psychology Project Brief

This study examines the different styles of leadership exhibited by entrepreneurs and how those styles affect organizational culture. While we know quite a bit about leadership and about organizational culture independently, we actually know relatively little about how the two work together. The available literature indicates that a relationship exists, but gives little evidence of how that relationship manifests itself in the workplace. In this survey, we are studying CEOs who started small to mid-size companies. We hope to understand their backgrounds, aspirations, and motivations, as well as their leadership styles to see how those factors relate to cultural factors critical to success in the organization — such as employee engagement, discretionary effort, teamwork, and loyalty.

Participant Requirements

Participants in this study should be founder CEOs of their organization. The organization should be at least two years old, and have an average annual revenue of at least $5 million. The company size should be 25 people or more.

What We Will Need From You

We will need to collect data from the CEO of your organization, as well as input from his/her staff, and a sample of employees. Below is a list of surveys that we will conduct, and what each involves.

CEO/President Involvement: